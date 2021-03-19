Entergy Texas – Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

(STL.News) The board of directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.336 per share of preferred stock. The payment date is April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a Entergy Corporation subsidiary (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission, and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.