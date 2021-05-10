Energizer Holdings – Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Strong top-line growth globally across battery and auto resulted in reported Net sales of $685.1 million, up 16.7% with organic growth of 12.7%.

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share of $0.21 driven by a loss in connection with debt refinancing of $0.78 per share.

Adjusted diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share increased 108% to $0.77 compared to $0.37 in the prior-year second quarter.

Increased full-year outlook to 5% to 7% Net sales growth, $3.30 to $3.50 for Adjusted earnings per share, and $620 to $640 million for Adjusted EBITDA.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced results for the second fiscal quarter, which ended March 31, 2021.

“Building on the momentum of our first quarter, we delivered strong performance across all categories and geographies, resulting in 12.7% organic sales growth for the second quarter,” said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer. “We now expect 5% to 7% topline growth for fiscal 2021. The combination of the strong demand for our brands and products with our improving cost control raises our full fiscal year outlook for Adjusted earnings per share to $3.30 to $3.50 and Adjusted EBITDA to $620 to $640 million.”

NOTE: This is not the complete report.

Visit Energizers’ Website to view the complete report.