  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
Business

Energizer Holdings – Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Marty Smith

ByMarty Smith

May 10, 2021 , financial results, missouri, st louis
Energizer Holdings - Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Strong top-line growth globally across battery and auto resulted in reported Net sales of $685.1 million, up 16.7% with organic growth of 12.7%.

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per common share of $0.21 driven by a loss in connection with debt refinancing of $0.78 per share.

Adjusted diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share increased 108% to $0.77 compared to $0.37 in the prior-year second quarter.

Increased full-year outlook to 5% to 7% Net sales growth, $3.30 to $3.50 for Adjusted earnings per share, and $620 to $640 million for Adjusted EBITDA.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced results for the second fiscal quarter, which ended March 31, 2021.

“Building on the momentum of our first quarter, we delivered strong performance across all categories and geographies, resulting in 12.7% organic sales growth for the second quarter,” said Mark LaVigne, Chief Executive Officer.  “We now expect 5% to 7% topline growth for fiscal 2021.  The combination of the strong demand for our brands and products with our improving cost control raises our full fiscal year outlook for Adjusted earnings per share to $3.30 to $3.50 and Adjusted EBITDA to $620 to $640 million.”

NOTE: This is not the complete report.

Visit Energizers’ Website to view the complete report.

Marty Smith

Marty Smith

Marty Smith is the acting Editor in Chief as well as the founder of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. Additionally, Smith is the IT Manager responsible for STL.News and affiliate sites. Smith has created multiple aggregator sites to manage the large amount of content used to select which content to published on STL.News. As Editor in Chief, Smith is responsible for the content posted on the network with the help of the publishing team, which is located around the globe.

Related Post

Business
Apple awards Corning $45 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund
May 10, 2021 Marty Smith
Business
CFTC Issues Order of Registration
May 6, 2021 Marty Smith
Business
Apple awards an additional $410 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund
May 5, 2021 Marty Smith