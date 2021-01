(STL.News) A week before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, a state of emergency has been imposed in Washington D.C.

WION’s Palki asks: Should the world send observers & a peace delegation to America to ensure a smooth transition.

NOTE: STL.News publishes this video so Americans can see how foreign citizens and governments are viewing America. Worldwide eyes are on America.

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News