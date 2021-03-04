Elmer Curtis Sentenced to distribute Controlled Substances

Canton man, Elmer Curtis Jones sentenced to 22 and a half years for possession with intent to distribute 16 pounds of meth, marijuana, heroin, LSD and possession of a semi-automatic pistol

(STL.News) Elmer Curtis Jones, 31, of Canton, Ohio, was sentenced to 270 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams after a jury found him guilty of four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court records, on February 4, 2020, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a man, later identified as Jones, who appeared to be sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle in the 2900 block of Maple Avenue Northeast, Canton, Ohio. A law enforcement officer approached the vehicle to check on the driver and, upon arrival, identified Jones as unconscious in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. Jones was subsequently arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered approximately 7,093 grams (16 pounds) of methamphetamine, 108 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 7 kilos of marijuana and 29 hits of LSD. In addition, on the front passenger seat of Jones’s vehicle, officers recovered a loaded, semi-automatic pistol.

Jones was found guilty after a trial by jury convicted him of four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in November of 2020.

This case was investigated by the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit, FBI, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Township Police Department and Canton Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Toni Beth Schnellinger Feisthamel.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today