Elkhart Man, Joshua Ray Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison

For Possession of Machineguns

SOUTH BEND (STL.News) Joshua Ray, 29, of Elkhart, Indiana was sentenced, late last week, by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon his plea of guilty to possession of machineguns, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Bell.

Ray was sentenced to 41 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, Mr. Ray pleaded guilty to possessing machineguns, specifically auto switch (sear) devices that could convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon. In May of 2019, law enforcement intercepted a package bound for Mr. Ray that contained 40 auto switch devices. Later that month, law enforcement found four auto switch devices at his home along with three rifles, a shotgun, and two handguns.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Schultz.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today