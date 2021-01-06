Elkhart: Darnell Verner Sentenced To 70 Months In Prison

Elkhart Man, Darnell Verner Sentenced To 70 Months In Prison

For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

SOUTH BEND (STL.News) Darnell Verner, 31, of Elkhart, Indiana was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio upon his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Bell.

Verner was sentenced to 70 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, during a two-month period from November 2019 to January 2020, Mr. Verner visited gun stores on eight occasions and obtained a firearm each time despite having been convicted of multiple prior felony offenses. Of the eight firearms Mr. Verner obtained, one semi-automatic rifle was recovered when he tried to sell it back to a gun store. The whereabouts of the seven other firearms remain unknown. Mr. Verner’s prior convictions include aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as well as delivery of crack cocaine and heroin.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly E. Donnelly.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today