Elizabeth City: Yakim Paige Sentenced for Multiple Offenses

Elizabeth City Man, Yakim Paige Sentenced for Fentanyl and Firearm Offenses

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) Yakim Paige of Elizabeth City was sentenced today to 90 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and a fentanyl precursor, and aiding and abetting that crime, as well as possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Paige had previously been convicted of five state felonies, including firearm, drug, and assault offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the months leading to August 2019, the Elizabeth City Police Department received information from two confidential sources that Paige was distributing heroin in Elizabeth City.

On August 20, 2019, law enforcement set up surveillance and witnessed Paige engage in what appeared to be a hand to hand drug deal in an AutoZone parking lot. He was wearing a black single-strap bookbag.

Because Paige was on post-release supervision for a prior offense, officers notified his probation officer. The same day, probation officers went to Paige’s apartment in Elizabeth City to conduct a warrantless search with assistance from law enforcement.

They detained Paige and two other men who were present. In the bathroom beside the toilet, officers found the black single-strap shoulder bag that Paige had been carrying at AutoZone earlier in the day. In it they found his NCDMV ID card and a Ruger LCP II .380 caliber handgun, loaded with 6 rounds. They also found a digital scale and four bags that contained a mixture of Fentanyl and a schedule II fentanyl precursor called ANPP.

In a shoe box in the living room, officers found a second firearm, a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 9 rounds. Elsewhere, they recovered ammunition of different calibers and a firearm magazine. In a second book bag in the living room, officers found a clear plastic bag containing more of the Fentanyl and ANPP mixture, and in the kitchen cabinets, they found a digital scale and 91 blue wax bags, commonly used to package narcotics. Officers seized eight additional plastic bags of powder substance from the pockets of the other two men who were present. Altogether, officers seized over 42 grams of substance containing ANPP and Fentanyl.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Department of Public Safety, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jake D. Pugh prosecuted the case.

Related court documents and information are located on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-00012-BO.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today