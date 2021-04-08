Albuquerque woman, Elisha Muller pleads guilty to federal firearm and drug charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Elisha Muller, 36, of Albuquerque, pleaded guilty in federal court on April 7 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

A grand jury indicted Muller on Sept. 10, 2020. According to the plea agreement, Muller was arrested on Aug. 20, 2020, after law enforcement received information that she was selling drugs and executed a search warrant at her apartment in Albuquerque. Officers discovered three firearms, ammunition, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of heroin and $1,800 in her apartment. Muller admitted to selling drugs and keeping drug sale ledgers of her transactions that officers also found at her apartment.

Muller is currently in custody and faces 20 years in prison for these offenses.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Mease is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today