El Refugio, Texas: Border Agents Seize 350 lbs of Marijuana

EL REFUGIO, TX (STL.News) US Border and Protection Agents from the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station seized $280K in marijuana.

Thursday evening, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station responded to suspected illegal activity near El Refugio, Texas. As agents arrived to the area, they observed multiple subjects carrying large bundles of suspected narcotics. Upon detection, the subjects abandoned the bundles and ran towards the Rio Grande. A search of the immediate area led to the discovery of one subject and six bundles weighing more than 350 pounds of marijuana valued at over $280K. The marijuana was turned over to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and the subject will be processed accordingly by Border Patrol.