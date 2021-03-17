Manchester Man, Edwin Laboy Pleads Guilty to Escape from Custody

CONCORD (STL.News) Edwin Laboy, 45, with a last known address of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to escaping from custody, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Laboy was confined at the Hampshire House Residential Reentry Center in Manchester. He had previously been convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in the District of Vermont. On December 31, 2020, Laboy received approval to go to a gym, but did not return at the agreed upon time. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. Laboy was arrested on January 28, 2021 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Laboy is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2021.

“Fleeing from custody is a federal crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “Thanks to the hard work of the United States Marshals, this defendant was not a fugitive for long. This case should send a message that those who attempt to flee from custody will not be fugitives for long. We will work hard to locate fugitives and we will prosecute them in for their unlawful conduct.”

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Walsh.

