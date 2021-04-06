Edwards Boggus Sentenced for Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

Arlington Man, Glenn Edwards Boggus Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

(STL.News) An Arlington man whose fraudulent tax filings netted him more than $935,000 in improper refunds has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $495,368 in restitution to the IRS, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Glenn Edwards Boggus, 34, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to filing a false claim for refund from the IRS. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer.

In plea papers, Mr. Boggus admitted that in January 2017, he filed a fraudulent individual income tax return, Form 1040, that claimed a $1.14 million tax refund for tax year 2016. Along with his fraudulent 1040, he submitted a false wage and tax statement, Form W-2, reporting $5,647,888 in wages and $3,333,116 in withholdings, which he knew to be false. (At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors introduced evidence that the company from which he’d purportedly collected his wages was fake.)

The IRS sent Mr. Boggus a check in the amount of $935,432.56 for his alleged tax refund. In March 2017, Mr. Boggus attempted to deposit the check into an account he opened at Regions Bank.

As part of his plea, Mr. Boggus also admitted that for tax years 2013 through 2015, he executed a similar scheme to defraud the government, submitting false tax returns claiming he had paid certain withholdings and was entitled to tax refunds. He said he knowingly filed his tax returns in which he claimed fraudulent tax refunds from the IRS in the amount of $33,489 for tax year 2013, $323,765 for tax year 2014, and $258,407 for tax year 2015.

IRS – Criminal Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney L. Rachael Jones prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today