EDVA Commemorates Women’s History Month

ALEXANDRIA, VA (STL.News) During this year’s Women’s History Month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) honors the achievements and invaluable contributions women have made over the course of American history and today.

“Women have made, and continue to make, immeasurable contributions to our Office,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Their unparalleled leadership and dedication have helped secure the safety of our Nation and have promoted equal justice for all. Our Office recognizes that these changes did not take place overnight, and we are deeply committed to ensuring that all participants in the legal process, no matter their race, gender, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or citizenship, have equal opportunity and equal protection under the law. As a part of that commitment, EDVA is dedicated to furthering our collective efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in all forms through our hiring, advancement, and community outreach practices.”

During this year’s Women’s History Month celebration, EDVA will host multiple events, including a virtual discussion with Judge Cheryl Ann Krause of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and a virtual discussion with Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela Karlan of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Women’s History Month had its origins as a national celebration with a 1987 presidential proclamation. Since 1995, Presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.” These proclamations celebrate the achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields. The National Women’s History Alliance extended the theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced,” for the 2021 celebration.

In recent decades, women have held senior leadership positions in the Department of Justice, including as Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General, and throughout the country’s 94 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices—including EDVA.

Women serve an essential role in and contribute to every aspect of the Eastern District of Virginia’s mission. Over 60% of the more than 300 total staff members in EDVA, to include prosecutors, civil litigators, and support personnel, are women.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today