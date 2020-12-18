Edmond: Joshua Decker Charged with 35 Counts of Trade Secret Theft

Edmond Man, Joshua Decker Charged with 35 Counts of Trade Secret Theft and Conspiracy

OKLAHOMA CITY (STL.News) JOSHUA DECKER, 36, of Edmond, has been charged with 35 counts of conspiracy and theft, downloading, transmission, and possession of trade secrets, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

On December 15, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a 35-count Indictment against Decker. According to the Indictment, Decker was a controller in an oil and gas company that serves customers engaged in drilling and production. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company manufactures compact manifold ball valves in 1″, 2″, 3″, and 4″ varieties, which are sold across the United States. In March 2017, while employed as the controller at the company, Decker registered a new company with the Oklahoma Secretary of State, Legacy Valve Systems (“Legacy”). He then recruited co-workers at the victim company to join him at Legacy.

It is alleged that in April and May 2017, Decker conspired to steal numerous trade secrets from the victim company. Specifically, the Indictment alleges Decker and others acting at his direction downloaded the technical drawings, material specifications, manufacturing instructions, assembly instructions, and quality assurance procedures for the victim company’s 1″, 2″, and 3″ valves, and Decker transmitted the victim company’s detailed financial information—including cost information and sales by product and customer—by email to himself. It is alleged that Decker then provided the victim company’s drawings to an individual who copied them and replaced the victim company’s logo with a Legacy logo to begin manufacturing and selling valves to compete with the victim company. Decker then allegedly directed others to delete all their text messages and files, including messages on an encrypted application, to conceal their theft from the victim company.

Count 1 charges Decker with conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets. Counts 2-35 charge him with downloading, transmitting, and possessing trade secrets. The trade secrets are alleged to be specific drawings and financial records which were treated as confidential and protected by the company, and each of which had independent economic value to a competitor like Legacy. If convicted of any of Counts 1-35, Decker faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000.00 fine, or twice the gross gain from the offense or twice the gross loss to the victim company.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney K. McKenzie Anderson.

The public is reminded these charges are merely accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Reference is made to court filings for further information. Attached is the Indictment the federal grand jury returned in this matter.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today