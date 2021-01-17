Edinburg, TX: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender

EDINBURG, TX (STL.News) Border Patrol agents from the McAllen Border Patrol Station arrest a previously convicted rapist attempting to illegally enter the country.

This morning, McAllen Border Patrol Agents working near Mission, Texas apprehended a group of five subjects who illegally entered the United States. Criminal record checks reveled one of the subjects was an Honduran national who was arrested in 2019 for 2nd degree rape by the Suffolk County Police Department in the State of New York. The subject was subsequently convicted for the crime and then removed from the country by immigration officials last year.

Border Patrol processed the subject accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.