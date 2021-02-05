Fayette County Man, Eddie McKinney Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Eddie McKinney, 33, of Mt. Hope, pled guilty to distribution and attempted distribution of prepubescent child pornography.

“Child pornographers like McKinney pose grave danger to our most vulnerable,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The work of the FBI and their federal, state and local law enforcement partners is critical to removing these offenders from our communities and keeping West Virginia’s children safe.”

McKinney admitted that on December 3, 2015, he distributed child pornography using peer-to-peer file sharing software. He admitted that he knowingly possessed and distributed to others images depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Law enforcement recovered over 600 images of child pornography from his home, including images involving sadistic and masochist conduct.

McKinney faces a minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 6, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Julie M. White is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today