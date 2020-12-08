Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Eastern Panhandle: Karl Justin Dunn sentenced for heroin charge

Eastern Panhandle: Karl Justin Dunn sentenced for heroin charge

Eastern Panhandle man, Karl Justin Dunn sentenced for heroin charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Karl Justin Dunn, III, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 37 months of incarceration for distributing heroin, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Dunn, age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin” in February 2020.  Dunn admitted to selling heroin in July 2018 in Berkeley County.

This charge is the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep.  This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Lydia Lehman, also with the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.  The Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

