East St.Loui: Tyran Jordan Sentenced For Armed Robbery

East St.Loui Man, Tyran Jordan Sentenced to 13 Years For Armed Robbery of Marijuana Dealer

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (STL.News) An East St. Louis man will be spending over a decade behind bars for

stealing someone’s marijuana at gunpoint. Tyran Jordan, 21, has been sentenced to 157 months in

federal prison on one count of interfering with commerce by robbery and one count of discharging a

firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Jordan pled guilty to the charges back in

January.

According to court documents, the crimes occurred on Sept. 30, 2019, when Jordan arranged to sell a

gun to the victim in exchange for marijuana. The deal was supposed to occur in East St. Louis. When

the victim arrived at the designated meeting place, Jordan and two other men brandished their guns

and took the victim’s marijuana and cash by force. As the victim was fleeing the scene, Jordan and

the other men fired their weapons, striking the victim “numerous times.”

The court record identifies Jordan’s accomplices as “two unknown individuals.”

In handing down the sentence, United States District Judge Staci M. Yandle noted that the defendant

had not demonstrated any remorse for what he did to the victim. She also explained that a

significant prison sentence was necessary to protect the public and deter Jordan from committing

further crimes.

As part of his sentence, Jordan was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of

the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program

proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders

work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop

comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts

on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry

programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The investigation was conducted by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol,

Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States

Attorney

Alexandria Burns.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today