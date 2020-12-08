Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home General East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually...
General

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

By Editor 4
0
31
East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott, Acting Special Agent in Charge David Magdycz of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and East Hartford Police Chief Scott M. Sansom today announced that SAEED MUSTAPHA MOUSSA, 30, of East Hartford, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with child exploitation offenses related to his alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Moussa appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson via videoconference.  He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on October 27, 2020.

As alleged in court documents, in September 2020, East Hartford Police received a report that Moussa’s cell phone contained videos of Moussa engaging in sexual activity with a young child.  East Hartford Police subsequently conducted a court-authorized search of Moussa’s residence and seized Moussa’s cell phone, computer equipment and computer storage media.  Investigators also executed a search warrant on Google for the contents of Moussa’s Google Photos account.

It is alleged that Moussa’s Google Photos account contained videos of Moussa sexually assaulting a girl who was approximately eight years old at the time the videos were taken.

The complaint charges Moussa with one count of production of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, and one count of possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Durham thanked the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office for its cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of this case.

This matter is being investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the East Hartford Police Department.  The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford.

This prosecution is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood Initiative, which is aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleEast Bay: Gage Pascoe Charged With Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills
Next articleThree Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more
General

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more
General

East Bay: Gage Pascoe Charged With Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Editor 4 - 0
East Bay Man, Gage Pascoe Charged With Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills That Killed Buyer Fentanyl Overdose Kills Young Adult Who Ingested Counterfeit Oxycodone Pills SAN FRANCISCO (STL.News)...
Read more

Most Popular

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

General Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

General Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

General Editor 4 - 0
East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child (STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford...
Read more

East Bay: Gage Pascoe Charged With Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills

General Editor 4 - 0
East Bay Man, Gage Pascoe Charged With Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills That Killed Buyer Fentanyl Overdose Kills Young Adult Who Ingested Counterfeit Oxycodone Pills SAN FRANCISCO (STL.News)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

General Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

General Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

General Editor 4 - 0
East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child (STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

General Editor 4 - 0
Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking (STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced...
Read more

Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care

General Editor 4 - 0
Three Family Members Sentenced In Connection With Defrauding Veterans Health Care In The Villages Ocala, FL (STL.News) Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi...
Read more

East Hartford: Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child

General Editor 4 - 0
East Hartford Man, Saeed Mustapha Moussa Charged with Making Cell Phone Videos of Him Sexually Assaulting a Child (STL.News) U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, Hartford...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv