Summerville Tax Return Preparer, Earl Wayne Ravenell Indicted for Preparing False Income Tax Returns

Charleston, S.C (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart stated today that a Federal Grand Jury has returned a 17-count indictment charging Earl Wayne Ravenell, 46, of Summerville, for preparing false income tax returns.

Ravenell is charged with 16 counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return. The maximum penalty Ravenell could receive per count is three years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service. Assistant United States Attorney Dean H. Secor is prosecuting the case.

Acting United States Attorney DeHart stated that all charges in indictments are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

