Eagle Grove: James Calvert Sentenced To Distribute Meth

Eagle Grove Man, James Calvert Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth

Calvert was involved in over one pound of meth trafficking within 1,000 feet of a local park.

(STL.News) A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced April 10, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City.

James Calvert, 44, from Eagle Grove, Iowa, pled guilty on November 13, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Calvert and others conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of mixed methamphetamine from January 2019 through March 2020 in the Wright and Webster County areas. Law enforcement caught Calvert removing approximately ¼ pound of methamphetamine from a vehicle. On at least 5 occasions Calvert was observed on home security recordings obtaining multiple ounces of methamphetamine for further distribution. The residence that Calvert and others used as a hub for their methamphetamine trafficking was located within 1,000 feet of a protected location, namely Greenwood Park, in Eagle Grove, Iowa.

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Calvert was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 4-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Calvert remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Grove Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Laboratory.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today