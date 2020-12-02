Eagle Butte: Juanita Red Bird Sentenced for Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises

Eagle Butte Woman, Juanita Red Bird Sentenced for Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, woman convicted of Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises was sentenced on November 30, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Juanita Red Bird, age 26, was sentenced to a time served sentence of ten days in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Red Bird was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10, 2020. She pled guilty to a Superseding Information on September 14, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from Red Bird’s conduct between 2018 and 2019, wherein she used a residence near Eagle Butte to sell marijuana.

This case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Northern Plains Safe Trials Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

