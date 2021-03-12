Duluth: Jared John Fiege Charged With Multiple Crimes

Duluth Man, Jared John Fiege Charged With Covid Relief Fraud, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession Of Firearms

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk today announced a 16-count federal indictment charging JARED JOHN FIEGE, 34, with fraud, aggravated identity theft, and illegal possession of firearms. FIEGE will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court at a later date.

According to the allegations in the indictment, from at least April 2020 through August 2020, FIEGE devised and executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief through Unemployment Insurance (UI) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program. As part of the scheme, FIEGE submitted fraudulent applications for UI benefits and EIDL assistance by using stolen names, birth dates, and social security numbers of at least 25 individuals. In applying for EIDL assistance and advances, FIEGE also invented fictional business entities, which he linked to the identities of real persons without their knowledge or consent. FIEGE possessed multiple cell phones and registered numerous email addresses which he used to impersonate others . FIEGE also impersonated others by using fraudulent passports as a means of identity verification. FIEGE established false bank accounts and requested bank cards to be issued by mail, allowing him to withdraw significant amounts of cash from those accounts.

According to the allegations in the indictment, FIEGE illegally possessed two firearms, namely a Glock 43, 9 mm handgun and a Sig Sauer handgun. Because he has prior felony convictions, FIEGE is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Duluth Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Middlecamp.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Defendant Information:

JARED JOHN FIEGE, 34

Duluth, Minn.

Charges:

Mail fraud, 5 counts

Wire fraud, 4 counts

Bank fraud, 2 counts

Aggravated identity theft, 4 counts

Felon in possession of a firearm, 1 count

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today