Drug Traffickers Sentenced to a Total of 31+ Years in Federal Prison for their Crimes

SHREVEPORT, La (STL.News) Two men were sentenced in United States District Court for trafficking methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

Gilbert Martinez, 30, of Brawley, California, was sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 210 months (17 years, 6 months) in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. On March 12, 2019, Martinez was captured on surveillance video at a post office in California mailing two packages to Shreveport. Pursuant to a federal search warrant, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service seized and searched the packages and found approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine and several pills inside. Again, on April 26, 2019, Martinez and his co-conspirator traveled to three post offices in Southern California to mail packages containing methamphetamine. They were captured on surveillance video at the post offices mailing packages to Frierson, Keithville, and Shreveport. On April 29, 2019, agents were notified of the arrival of the packages at those locations in Louisiana and seized and searched the packages and discovered approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine in each package. Martinez pleaded guilty to the charge on August 11, 2020.

Anthony Antwon Easter, 27, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On February 12, 2020, a U.S. Postal Inspector intercepted a suspicious package and a Caddo Parish K-9 Deputy detected that the package contained narcotics. Law enforcement agents executed a federal search warrant and found approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine inside the package. Agents placed narcotics back in the box and delivered to the address indicated on the box in Vivian, Louisiana. When the agent arrived at the address, Easter pulled in the driveway and told the agent the package was for him. Easter signed for the package using the same false name that was on the package. He was then arrested and the box containing narcotics was recovered and seized. Easter pleaded guilty to the charge on September 1, 2020.

The DEA, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Robert F. Moody prosecuted the cases.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today