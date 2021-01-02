Drug Paraphernalia Intercepted by CBP Officers in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News
) U.S. Customs and Border Protection
(CBP) officers in Chicago recently seized four shipments that contained dabbers, quartz banger nails, used to vaporize cannabis concentrates on a bong or dab ring. On December 27 and 28, CBP officers inspected the four shipments, arriving from Hong Kong, to determine the admissibility of its contents in accordance with CBP regulations. The shipments were manifested as glass adapters, but when officers opened the shipments they found 2,500 Quartz Banger Nails in each parcel with a total domestic value of $169,000. CBP will seize any illegal drug paraphernalia. Law prohibits the importation, exportation, manufacture, sale or transportation of drug paraphernalia. If you are convicted of any of these offenses, you may be subject to fines and imprisonment. The shipments were destined for a business in Glendale Heights, IL. The company has had multiple seizures of drug paraphernalia at multiple Port of Entries. The company also had four others shipments of five boxes each of the same merchandise imported during this month. “Our officers will continue to prevent narcotics and drug paraphernalia from entering our communities,” said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director – Chicago. “This was a major seizure by our officers and is a testament to their dedication in identifying goods that violate U.S. laws or illicit products that can be potentially harmful.” CBP routinely conducts inspection operations on arriving and departing international flights and intercepts narcotics, weapons, currency, prohibited agriculture products, counterfeit goods, and other illicit items at our nation’s 328 international ports of entry.
STLNEWS
