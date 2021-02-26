Dover: Preston Elliott Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Dover Man, Preston Elliott Sentenced to 60 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

CONCORD (STL.News) Preston Elliott, 25, of Dover, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced .

According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 6, 2019, a New Hampshire State Police trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop in North Hampton. In addition to the driver, Elliott was the sole passenger in the back seat of the vehicle. After the driver consented to a search of the vehicle, the trooper found over 503 grams of fentanyl in a bag at Elliott’s feet. Elliott also had $1,065 in cash.

Elliott previously pleaded guilty on November 19, 2020.

“Fentanyl traffickers are endangering our community by distributing a toxic substance that can take the life of anyone who uses it’” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “If the defendant had been successful in his efforts to distribute over 500 grams of fentanyl, the consequences could have been tragic. Thanks to the excellent work of the New Hampshire State Police and the DEA, a substantial amount of fentanyl was removed from the streets and significant drug trafficker is now behind bars.”

“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “sentence not only holds Mr. Elliott accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are fueling the opioid epidemic.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Cole Davis.

This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today