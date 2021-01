Dover Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earning Release Date

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (STL.News) Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2020 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Central time (7:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Later that morning, Dover will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss these results.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1 (866) 882-5865 (domestic) or 1 (678) 894-3017 (international), reservation number 5898048. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes before the conference is to begin and ask to be connected to the Dover teleconference.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the company website at dovercorporation.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central time, January 28, until 10:59 p.m. Central time, February 18, by dialing 1 (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or 1 (404) 537-3406 (international). The access code is 5898048. Additionally, a replay link of the webcast will be archived on Dover’s website for 90 days.