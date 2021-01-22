Salvadoran Citizen, Douglas Quintanilla-Soriano Arrested for Alien Smuggling

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y (STL.News) Douglas Quintanilla-Soriano, age 26, and a citizen of El Salvador, was arrested on January 17 and charged in connection with a failed smuggling event.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Robert N. Garcia, Chief Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector.

The criminal complaint alleges that Quintanilla-Soriano was arrested while transporting two illegal aliens who had illegally crossed into the United States through the woods near Churubusco, New York. Border Patrol Agents from the Burke Station stopped the vehicle that was being operated by Quintanilla-Soriano and detained the occupants.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Quintanilla-Soriano appeared before United Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart on Tuesday, and was ordered detained.

If convicted, Quintanilla-Soriano faces up to 5 years in prison. The two occupants of the vehicle were found to be citizens of El Salvador and Mexico, respectively, and illegally present in the United States. Both of the occupants were detained and expelled to Canada.

This case is being investigated by United States Border Patrol and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today