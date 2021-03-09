General

Donnie Gale Leggett sentenced for firearms charge

Pendleton County man, Donnie Gale Leggett sentenced for firearms charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Donnie Gale Leggett, Jr., of Brandywine, West Virginia, was sentenced to 11 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Leggett, 33, pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of “False Statement During Purchase of Firearm.” Leggett admitted to making a false statement to purchase a firearm in Mineral County in November 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

