Donald E. Clark Named Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine

PORTLAND, ME (STL.News) Donald E. Clark became Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine on March 1, 2021, by virtue of the resignation of U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank and the Vacancies Reform Act. Acting U.S. Attorney Clark is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in Maine.

Clark grew up in Somerville, New Jersey and Lisbon, Maine. Prior to becoming Acting U.S. Attorney, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) for nearly 29 years, prosecuting federal crimes and forfeiture actions. He started his career as an AUSA in 1992 in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Since 1995, he has served as an AUSA in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland. He became First Assistant U.S. Attorney in September 2019. He has also served as Senior Litigation Counsel, Public Information Officer and an Asset Forfeiture Attorney. He is a 1987 graduate of Syracuse Law School, J.D., summa cum laude; a 1983 graduate of Harvard College, B.A., in English; and a 1979 graduate of Lisbon High School in Lisbon Falls. He started his legal career in 1987 with the law firm Latham & Watkins in New York City.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clark will serve in the position until a successor is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today