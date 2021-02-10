Dominique Lamar Sentenced To Distribute Methamphetamine

Ocala Man, Dominique Lamar Oliver Sentenced To 12 Years In Federal Prison For Conspiring To Distribute Methamphetamine

Ocala, FL (STL.News) United States District Judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr. has sentenced Dominique Lamar Oliver (31, Ocala) to 12 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Oliver had pleaded guilty on October 2, 2020.

According to court records, in July 2019, Oliver collided with a Marion County fire truck that had stopped for an accident on County Road 326. Moments after the collision, firemen observed Oliver attempt to conceal a backpack in the high grass of the median. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper subsequently recovered the backpack that contained marijuana, cocaine, various prescription pills, and several baggies used to distribute drugs. Investigators found a package addressed to Oliver containing 447 grams of methamphetamine (valued at between $25,000 and $35,000) inside Oliver’s disabled vehicle.

After his arrest, federal agents with the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General began investigating Oliver. Agents discovered that in the year leading up to the collision, Oliver had received 112 packages from source states including California, Washington, and Nevada. Oliver eventually admitted to the agents that he had been ordering marijuana, pills, and methamphetamine from the “dark web” and distributing the drugs in the Middle District of Florida.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General and the Florida Highway Patrol. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

