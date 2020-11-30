Dominican: Rosario-Remigio Sentenced for Illegal Re-Entry

Previously-Removed Dominican National, Rosario-Remigio Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Re-Entry into the United States

St. Thomas, USVI (STL.News) Jose Fatima Rosario-Remigio was sentenced Wednesday on his conviction for illegal re-entry into the United States, United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced.

District Court Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Rosario-Remigio to 24 months imprisonment and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, Rosario-Remigio is a national of the Dominican Republic who entered the United States without inspection at a place not designated as a point of entry. On October 1, 2019, Rosario-Remigio traveled on a vessel from the British Virgin Islands to St. John, United States Virgin Islands. He then traveled from a beach on St. John to the ferry terminal, where he boarded a ferry traveling to St. Thomas. Rosario-Remigio was previously convicted for the criminal sale of cocaine in New York, and he had been removed from the United States on May 7, 2019.

This case was investigated by Virgin Islands Port Authority, Homeland Security Investigations, and Customs and Border Protection. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Adam Sleeper.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

