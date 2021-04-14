Dominguez-Torres Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Illegal Alien, Silvano Dominguez-Torres Sentenced to 44 Months in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm

RALEIGH, N.C (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced that today, in federal court, Silvano Dominguez-Torres, age 32, a citizen of Mexico residing in Wake County, North Carolina, illegally present in the United States, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle to 44 months imprisonment following a guilty plea to unlawful and illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint, Dominguez-Torres, illegally entered the United States without inspection at an unknown place and date. Thereafter, according to the affidavit, Dominguez-Torres was deported from the United States and reentered without permission as follows:

On March 13, 2014, he was deported to Mexico at Laredo, Texas and reentered the United States thereafter without permission.

On March 26, 2014, he was deported to Mexico at Brownsville, Texas and reentered the United States thereafter without permission.

On September 18, 2014, he was deported to Mexico at Laredo, Texas and reentered the United States thereafter without permission.

On May 3, 2016, he was deported to Mexico at El Paso, Texas and reentered the United States thereafter without permission.

On October 12, 2017, he was deported to Mexico at El Paso, Texas and reentered the United States thereafter without permission.

Additionally, according to the affidavit, on March 5, 2019, Dominguez-Torres was arrested in Wake County, North Carolina by local law enforcement.

According to court records and information provided in court, on July 26, 2020, a traffic stop was conducted by North Carolina State Highway Patrol in Wake County, North Carolina, on a vehicle driven by Dominguez-Torres. Dominguez-Torres was suspected of driving while impaired. Dominguez-Torres attempted to flee the trooper on foot and resisted arrest for over 10 minutes. In addition, Dominguez-Torres bit the trooper on his hand to avoid being handcuffed. Dominguez-Torres was subsequently taken into custody. The trooper had to seek a medical evaluation. A search of Dominguez-Torres’s vehicle revealed a .380 caliber handgun located on the passenger side floor. The firearm was reported stolen. Fingerprints submitted to DHS and FBI databases confirmed Dominguez-Torres’s identity as a previously deported alien. Dominguez-Torres was charged with illegal reentry of a deported alien via criminal complaint on July 30, 2020, and on September 2, 2020, he was indicted for illegal reentry and unlawful and illegal alien in possession of a firearm. He pled guilty on November 16, 2020.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. Agents with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations, in conjunction with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, investigated the case.

