DOL Request Assistance in Idaho from Construction Industry

US Department of Labor (DOL) Seeks Idaho’s Building, Heavy Construction Industries’ Input for Wage Survey to Establish Accurate Prevailing Wage Rates

BOISE, ID (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is asking businesses in Idaho’s building and heavy construction industries to complete a survey to help the agency establish prevailing wage rates, as required under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts. Not limited to federally funded construction projects, the survey includes active building and heavy construction projects in all metropolitan counties in Idaho between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020.

The DBRA directs the department to set prevailing wage rates that reflect the actual wages and fringe benefits paid to construction workers in the county where the work takes place. Full participation by contractors and interested parties allows the department to establish accurate prevailing wages and create complete wage determinations. In turn, accurate wages and complete determinations reduce the need for contractors to request additional classifications.

The division will send notification letters and data collection forms (WD-10s) to interested parties and contractors known to the agency. To be included, postmark all data by Oct. 22, 2021. You can also complete the survey online. You do not need to receive a letter to participate in the survey.

If you would like to participate or have questions regarding the survey process and forms, contact Sylvia Lee at (415) 241-3540 or Rose Huynh at (415) 241-3539.