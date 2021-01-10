Department of Justice Statement: Misinformation on Social Media

Washington, DC (STL.News) A spokesperson for the Department of Justice issued the following statement:

“Please be advised that the information circulating on social media claiming to be from Acting Pardon Attorney Rosalind Sargent-Burns is inauthentic and should NOT be taken seriously.

“The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney does not have a social media presence and is not involved in any efforts to pardon individuals or groups involved with the heinous acts that took place this week in and around the U.S. Capitol.”