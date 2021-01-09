Does the UK’s lockdown need to get tougher?

(STL.News) The UK has seen the biggest figure of reported Covid deaths since the pandemic began and there’s a critical Covid threat to London’s hospitals. Does England’s lockdown need to get tougher? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

A further 1,325 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test – the biggest figure reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

It means there have been just short of 80,000 deaths by that measure – as another 68,053 new cases were recorded.

Public Health England (PHE) said the number of deaths would “continue to rise until we stop the spread”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the spread of Covid in the capital was now “out of control”, as he declared a “major incident”.

Do we need to lockdown further and come down harder on people who are breaking the law?

Newsnight’s Policy Editor Lewis Goodall reports. Kirsty Wark is joined by intensive care doctor Rupert Pearse, Sage member and Director of the Centre for Behaviour Change at UCL, Professor Susan Michie and Dr Dan Poulter, Conservative MP and psychiatrist.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News