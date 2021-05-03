Dmitry Delany Sentenced For Assaulting Correctional Officers

Repeat Violent Offender, Benjamin Robert Dmitry Delany Sentenced To 30 Months For Assaulting Correctional Officers

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that BENJAMIN ROBERT DMITRY DELANY, age 26, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for assaulting a correctional officer at the Platte County Detention Facility and for assaulting a correctional officer at the Scotts Bluff Detention Center. The government argued for an upward variance and requested a sentence of 54 months in prison. The court denied that request and sentenced Delany to 30 months of imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release on both counts, to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $396.50 in restitution and a $200 special assessment fee.

Previously, on January 23, 2020, Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Delany for assault with a dangerous weapon on a federal employee for his attack with a baseball bat at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For that offense, he received 42 months of imprisonment, to be followed by 4 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. The court granted the government’s request that this 42-month sentence run consecutively to the 30-month sentence imposed for Delany’s assaults on correctional officers.

While in federal custody on that charge, Delany was detained at the Scotts Bluff Detention Center in Gering, Nebraska, during which time he assaulted a correctional officer. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska indicted Delany in February 2020, and the case was later transferred to the District of Wyoming.

While in federal custody on the Nebraska assault, in October 2020, Delany assaulted a Sergeant at the Platte County Detention Facility in Wheatland, Wyoming. In November 2020, Delany was indicted by a Wyoming federal grand jury for that attack.

“Our office values the important work law enforcement performs, and we’re dedicated to aggressively prosecuting violent attacks against law enforcement who assist in the detention of federal inmates,” said Nicole M. Romine, Chief of the Criminal Division. “We are committed to prosecuting repeat violent offenders—such as Delany—and arguing for appropriate sentences to ensure the safety of our Wyoming communities.”

Delany’s assaults were investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Delany was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nicole M. Romine.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today