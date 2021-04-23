Acting U.S. Attorney Urges Mainers to Dispose of Unused Prescription Medications During Take Back Day on Saturday

PORTLAND, ME (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in announcing that DEA will be conducting its 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the public can dispose of their expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications at 142 collection sites throughout Maine, operated by local law enforcement agencies and other community partners. The service is free of charge, no questions asked and most of these collection sites can be found in the lobby of your local police department. To find a collection site near you go to deatakeback.com.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites that will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

“I urge all Mainers to take advantage of Drug Take Back Day,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clark. “Misuse of prescription drugs leads to addiction and overdose deaths. We can all do our part to prevent these tragic results by disposing of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications in our homes.”

