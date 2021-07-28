Dillon Guidry Pleads Guilty to Attempted Coercion

Thibodaux Man, Dillon M. Guidry Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that Dillon M. Guidry, age 28, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, pled guilty before Brian A. Jackson to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. As a result of his conviction, Guidry faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release.

According to admissions made during his plea, on or about March 17, 2021, an FBI online covert employee (“OCE”), herein referred to as “OCE 1,” while working in an undercover capacity in the Middle District of Louisiana and posing as a 13-year-old female, posted a message on a social media mobile application (“Mobile App”). On March 18, 2021, Guidry contacted OCE 1 on the Mobile App. During his communication with OCE 1, Guidry indicated that he was a 28-year-old male and acknowledged the age of OCE 1 as 13 years old. During the same conversation, Guidry and OCE 1 exchanged phone numbers.

From approximately March 18 through May 20, 2021, Guidry engaged in sexually explicit text messages with OCE 1. During these text messages, Guidry misrepresented his identity, and claimed that his name was “James from Gonzales.” On April 14, 2021, Guidry asked OCE 1 whether they could have sexual intercourse. OCE 1 replied that she was not on birth control and asked Guidry to bring condoms when they met to have sexual intercourse. Also, on April 14, 2021, Guidry sent OCE 1 a picture of his face, which law enforcement officers later used to match with Guidry’s photo on the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office sex offender registration website. On April 22, 2021, Guidry asked OCE 1 if she has any friends that he could have sexual intercourse with. When OCE 1 replied yes, Guidry asked for the friend’s age. OCE 1 replied “13 like me.”

On April 27, 2021, OCE 1 provided Guidry with a telephone number utilized by a second OCE (“OCE 2”) working in an undercover capacity in the Middle District of Louisiana and posing as a 13-year-old female. On or about April 27, 2021, Guidry texted OCE 2. OCE 2 advised Guidry that she was 13 years old. From approximately April 27 through May 20, 2021, Guidry engaged in sexually explicit text messages with OCE 2.

On April 29, 2021, Guidry texted OCE 2 about meeting in person to have sexual intercourse. OCE 2 asked when they would meet, and Guidry replied that they would meet on May 20, 2021. Guidry explained that he would meet OCE 1 and OCE 2 at OCE 1’s house. On May 20, 2021, Guidry traveled to a location designated by OCE 1, located within the Middle District of Louisiana, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with two females who Guidry believed to be 13-year-olds. While driving to the meeting location, Guidry stopped and purchased condoms. Guidry arrived in the area of the meeting location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at approximately 6:45 PM. Based on the aforementioned communications, law enforcement officers arrested Guidry for various child exploitation offenses.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis stated, “Our children are among the most vulnerable in our society. This plea demonstrates our dedication to protecting children from predators who seek to exploit them. I want to thank our prosecutors, the FBI, and our state and local law enforcement agencies for their partnership and collaboration on this case.”

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Edward H. Warner and Assistant United States Attorney Jamie A. Flowers Jr., who also serves as Deputy Chief for the United States Attorney’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today