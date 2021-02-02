Digital Realty Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty’s federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty’s dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868103

Ticker Symbol: DLR

Digital Realty’s 2020 taxable dividend of $3.705774 per share includes a portion (21%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2019 and paid in January 2020, three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2020, and a portion (10%) of one quarterly distribution declared in 2020 and paid in January 2021. Digital Realty’s 2020 taxable dividend will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $2.667711 per share (72%) as ordinary income and $1.038063 per share (28%) as capital gain distribution.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

