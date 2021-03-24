Devonnte White Pleads Guilty to distribute fentanyl

Rochester Fentanyl Dealer, Devonnte White Pleads Guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Devonnte White, 29, of Huntersville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Robert A. Marangola, who is handling the case, stated that the defendant was arrested January 15, 2021, following the execution of a federal search warrant at an apartment on Court Street in Rochester. When law enforcement officers entered the apartment, which was occupied only by White, the defendant dropped two bags of fentanyl to the floor. Investigators recovered a total of 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 979 grams of cocaine, and 571 grams of heroin from inside the apartment, as well as scales, bags, dilutants for processing narcotics for distribution, five cell phones, and $3,954 in U.S. currency.

The plea was the culmination of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. before Judge Wolford.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today