Columbus man, Devante Crutez Taylor indicted on methamphetamine charge

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Devante Crutez Taylor, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted today on a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Taylor, 28, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Taylor is accused of having 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August 2019 in Ohio County.

The government is also seeking the forfeiture of $3,638 in cash found with Taylor that is believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Taylor is facing at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Wheeling Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

