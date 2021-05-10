  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
General

Detroit: Schuyler Davis Admits Role In Drug Trafficking Operation

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

May 10, 2021 , Drug Trafficking, OCDETF, Schuyler Davis, US Department of Justice
Detroit: Schuyler Davis Admits Role In Drug Trafficking Operation

Detroit man, Schuyler Davis admits to his role in a drug trafficking operation

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Schuyler Davis, of Detroit, Michigan, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Davis, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Fentanyl.” Davis admitted to working with another to sell fentanyl in August 2019 in Monongalia County.

Davis faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.  OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

General
University of Miami to Pay $22 Million to Settle Claims
May 10, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Iowa: Nathan Landrum Sentenced to Entice a 12-Year-Old
May 10, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
U.S. Attorney’s Office Recognizes Police Week
May 10, 2021 Waqar Nawaz