Detroit: Schuyler Davis Admits Role In Drug Trafficking Operation

Detroit man, Schuyler Davis admits to his role in a drug trafficking operation

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Schuyler Davis, of Detroit, Michigan, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Davis, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Fentanyl.” Davis admitted to working with another to sell fentanyl in August 2019 in Monongalia County.

Davis faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today