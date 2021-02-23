Detroit: Quandale Turk Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

Detroit Man, Quandale Turk Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Quandale Turk, also known as “Q”, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 16 months in prison for his conviction on federal drug charges. Turk previously pled guilty to an indictment charging him with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin.

“Throughout my tenure as U.S. Attorney, my team has worked in close partnership with law enforcement to get poison peddlers off the streets of Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Without question, we have made a difference.”

Turk admitted that on February 16, 2017 and May 1, 2017, he directed Dahran Montgomery to distribute heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today