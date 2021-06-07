Detroit: Mario R. Garmoo Sentenced for Narcotics Charges

Detroit, Michigan Oxycodone Dealer, Mario R. Garmoo Sentenced to 15 years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Charges
Bismarck (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase announced that U.S. District Court Judge Daniel M. Traynor sentenced Mario R. Garmoo, age 32, Detroit, MI, to 15 years in federal prison for the charges of Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone and Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone. Judge Traynor also sentenced Garmoo to 3 years of supervised released and $200 in special assessment fees.
On March 20, 2019, the motor vehicle Garmoo was traveling in was stopped near Fargo, ND, and subsequently searched by law enforcement agents, who located 94 oxycodone 30mg pills and approximately 1 pound of marijuana. Garmoo had traveled out of state and was returning to North Dakota with intent to distribute the opiate pills. The investigation determined Garmoo had acquired and distributed hundreds of oxycodone 30mg pills, primarily in the area of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Garmoo was found to be a “career offender” under the United States Sentencing Guidelines based upon two prior drug trafficking convictions.
This case was investigated by DEA, MHA Drug Enforcement, and Bismarck PD, and Assistant United States Attorney Rick Volk prosecuted the case.
