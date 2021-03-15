Detroit: Cornelius Pope Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution

Detroit Man, Cornelius Pope Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Distribution

BECKLEY, W.V (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that Honorable United States District Judge Frank W. Volk sentenced Cornelius Pope, 24, of Detroit, Michigan to 12 months and one day in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl and three years of supervised release.

Pope previously pled guilty on October 2, 2020. According to court documents, Pope admitted to distributing fentanyl and heroin on four separate occasions between November 7, 2018 and May 26, 2020, to confidential informants throughout the Beckley area.

Johnston commended the law enforcement officers and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Hamner for their excellent work.

“The proliferation of fentanyl in the Southern District of West Virginia and throughout the United States is threatening the lives of countless individuals,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley-Raleigh Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:20-cr-00085.

