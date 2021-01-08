Designation of Lucio Rodriguez Serrano under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act

(STL.News) The Department of State joins the Department of the Treasury in announcing the designation of Mexican national Lucio Rodriguez Serrano pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act) for engaging in various illicit activities on behalf of Rafael Caro Quintero, a notorious Mexican narcotics trafficker and the mastermind behind the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985.

Caro Quintero and Rodriguez Serrano, both natives of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Mexico, have been lifelong friends, and in recent years Rodriguez Serrano has helped Caro Quintero evade capture. In April 2018, the FBI added Caro Quintero’s name to its “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, where it remains today. Also, the Department of State issued a $20 million offer under its Narcotics Reward Program for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Caro Quintero, which remains in effect.

This action is part of a continued whole-of-government effort to crack down on illegal narcotics trafficking that affects the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans. The Department of the Treasury implements sanctions and coordinates with the Department of State on sanctions programs aimed at disrupting and dismantling narcotics trafficking and transnational organized crime networks. To date, over 2,200 individuals have been designated under the Kingpin Act and more than 115 individuals have been designated pursuant to E.O. 13581.

Source: STATE.Gov