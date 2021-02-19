Derek Nicholas sentenced for possession of stolen firearms

Santa Fe man, Derek Nicholas Padilla sentenced to six years in prison for possession of stolen firearms

ALBUQUERQUE (STL.News) Derek Nicholas Padilla, 30, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was sentenced on Feb. 17 in federal court to five years and 11 months in prison for possession of stolen firearms.

Padilla pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2020. In his plea agreement, Padilla admitted to stealing the firearms a utility truck from a storage complex belonging to the Bureau of Indian Affairs located on Nambe Pueblo. The property belonged to the United States government.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case with assistance from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Jaros prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today