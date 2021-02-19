General

Derek Nicholas sentenced for possession of stolen firearms

ByEditor 4

Feb 19, 2021 , , ,
Derek Nicholas sentenced for possession of stolen firearms

Santa Fe man, Derek Nicholas Padilla sentenced to six years in prison for possession of stolen firearms

ALBUQUERQUE (STL.News) Derek Nicholas Padilla, 30, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was sentenced on Feb. 17 in federal court to five years and 11 months in prison for possession of stolen firearms.

Padilla pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2020.  In his plea agreement, Padilla admitted to stealing the firearms a utility truck from a storage complex belonging to the Bureau of Indian Affairs located on Nambe Pueblo.  The property belonged to the United States government.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case with assistance from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Jaros prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Antonio Olivera Sentenced for Role in Hospice Fraud Scheme

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Kevin Richard Dextraze plead guilty to possessing a firearm

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

General

Antonio Olivera Sentenced for Role in Hospice Fraud Scheme

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Scam Alert: Feds Warn Residents About Fraudsters

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Kevin Richard Dextraze plead guilty to possessing a firearm

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4
General

Rey Omar Pagán-Hernández Indicted For Armed Robbery

Feb 19, 2021 Editor 4