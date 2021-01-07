Categories: Politics

Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Travel to the Republic of Korea

Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Travel to the Republic of Korea

(STL.News) Deputy Secretary of State and Special Representative for North Korea Stephen E. Biegun will travel to Seoul December 8-11.  He will meet with officials in the Republic of Korea to discuss the U.S.-ROK Alliance and our shared commitment to regional security, stability, and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.

Source: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: BiegunMike Pompeonorth koreaUnited StatesUS deparment of State
10 mins ago

Recent Posts

Congratulation To The Finland On National Independence Day

 Finland National Day (STL.News) On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the…

2 mins ago

Michigan and Illinois Governor Sign to Advance Invasive Carp Prevention

Michigan and Illinois Sign Agreement to Advance Invasive Carp Prevention Project at Brandon Road Lock…

5 mins ago

EU’s Adoption of a Human Rights Sanctions Framework

On the EU’s Adoption of a Human Rights Sanctions Framework (STL.News) The United States welcomes…

10 mins ago