Department of State: Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Turkey and Qatar

(STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed for Ankara on December 2. In Turkey, he will discuss international coordination and Turkish support for Afghanistan Peace Negotiations.

In Qatar, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with the two Afghan parties as they move into the next phase of negotiations following the successful conclusion of an agreement on rules and procedures. It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.

Ambassador Khalilzad will also travel in the region to garner support for Afghanistan Peace Negotiations.

