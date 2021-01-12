Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Travel to Belgium

Washington DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Brussels, Belgium, January 13-14, 2021, to reaffirm the deep and enduring partnership between the United States and Belgium and the unwavering U.S. support for NATO.

Secretary Pompeo will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès. Secretary Pompeo will highlight the enduring importance of the Transatlantic partnership, champion NATO’s ongoing success in safeguarding the Transatlantic community and adapting to new security challenges, and reaffirm the strength of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Belgium.